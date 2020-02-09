Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,713.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Klimatas has a market cap of $11,713.00 and $1,012.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00028327 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00301682 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037347 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

