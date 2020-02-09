Klimatas (KTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10,386.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,386.00 and approximately $1,124.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026922 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00348663 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000801 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas' total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas' official website is klimatas.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

