Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 11,325 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

