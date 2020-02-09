Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

