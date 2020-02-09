Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $43.80. 2,844,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

