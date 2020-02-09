Komodo 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.28 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00007877 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24 and BarterDEX. Komodo has a market cap of $93.92 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00694939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00129065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00115147 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002200 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,269,373 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Binance, Bittrex, Crex24, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.