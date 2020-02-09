Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,504 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

