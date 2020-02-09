Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $8.89 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $185.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

