Krios Market Capitalization Achieves $2.74 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Krios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $3,104.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

