Kryll 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $193.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Kryll has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $193.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,980,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

