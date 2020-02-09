KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $102.95 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00012473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

