Kyber Network Market Capitalization Tops $60.90 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $60.90 million and $9.31 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003479 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, DEx.top and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,749,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,658,289 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Coinone, Neraex, Coinnest, IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx, Coinrail, Poloniex, Kucoin, Huobi, Liqui, ABCC, AirSwap, TDAX, DEx.top, Livecoin, DragonEX, CPDAX, Gate.io, COSS, CoinExchange and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

