KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $28,014.00 and approximately $433.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008454 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

