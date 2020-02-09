L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

L Brands stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,465. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

