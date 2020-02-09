Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $78.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.86 million and the lowest is $75.20 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $64.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $291.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.30 million to $295.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $316.75 million, with estimates ranging from $307.36 million to $332.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

