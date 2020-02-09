Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,330 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.26% of Lamar Advertising worth $303,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.90. 210,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

