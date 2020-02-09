Lamden Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $47,103.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

