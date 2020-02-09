LanaCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 126.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded up 126.5% against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,909.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,380,250,520 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

