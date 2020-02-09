LBRY Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $152,713.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $152,713.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 653,387,958 coins and its circulating supply is 320,519,077 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

