Ledyard National Bank Buys 800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

