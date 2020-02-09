Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 79,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

