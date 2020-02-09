Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,715 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.20% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,654,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 92.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 312,925 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

