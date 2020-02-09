LEOcoin (LEO) Market Cap Reaches $447,783.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $447,783.00 and approximately $1,679.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,109.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.02262221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.04440696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00764604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00840315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00116224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009582 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00700420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, C-CEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.