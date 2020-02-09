LEOcoin (LEO) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $444,864.00 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,058.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.02242363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.04441113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00754799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00851869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00115124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009812 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00699963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, LEOxChange, C-CEX, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.