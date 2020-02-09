Lethean Achieves Market Capitalization of $157,277.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Lethean has a total market cap of $157,277.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 848,882,899 coins and its circulating supply is 778,882,899 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

