Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 7,141 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $122,325.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,206.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,354 shares of company stock worth $18,421,940 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

