LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

LX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

