LHT Market Capitalization Achieves $3.67 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. LHT has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $666.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

