Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $13.47 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and $1.49 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00034473 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00764604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007459 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

