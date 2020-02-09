LikeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 68.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $1,036.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 72.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.34 or 0.05802401 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

