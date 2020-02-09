LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Hits $3.31 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 73.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $893.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 78.1% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.08 or 0.05810413 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023911 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00129071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038882 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003127 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.