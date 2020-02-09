Lisk Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.45 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Lisk has a market cap of $242.40 million and $21.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00019719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Bitbns, Gate.io and Coinroom. In the last week, Lisk has traded 93.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007780 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006186 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,017,598 coins and its circulating supply is 121,896,215 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BitBay, Coinbe, Bitbns, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx, Gate.io, YoBit, Binance, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Huobi, ChaoEX, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

