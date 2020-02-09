LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4,131.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

