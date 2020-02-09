LiteBitcoin Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $4,131.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

