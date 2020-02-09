Litecoin Cash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $112,791.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $112,791.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02767182 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,385.11 or 0.93146524 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 662,554,582 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.