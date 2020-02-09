Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.14 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.91 billion and approximately $5.14 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $76.63 or 0.00760354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Sistemkoin, C-CEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007575 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,046,935 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Koineks, Coindeal, Bitsane, YoBit, Bitlish, Independent Reserve, Coinone, BitFlip, Bithesap, ABCC, Iquant, C-CEX, Huobi, OKEx, DSX, Cryptohub, COSS, Korbit, CryptoBridge, Bitstamp, OTCBTC, DOBI trade, Graviex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, EXX, Instant Bitex, Exmo, B2BX, Ovis, Exrates, BCEX, BiteBTC, Bitso, Zebpay, Bittylicious, OKCoin.cn, CoinFalcon, SouthXchange, Kuna, Coinsquare, OKCoin International, Koinim, BTC-Alpha, MBAex, ZB.COM, Lykke Exchange, QBTC, Coinut, Mercado Bitcoin, Stocks.Exchange, TDAX, CoinsBank, Cobinhood, BitMarket, BtcTrade.im, Fatbtc, Liqui, CoinTiger, Binance, C2CX, BigONE, Bittrex, Indodax, BTC Markets, BitcoinTrade, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, Bits Blockchain, Vebitcoin, HBUS, Liquid, LakeBTC, LocalTrade, Bitbns, Negocie Coins, ChaoEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Altcoin Trader, WazirX, C-Patex, Crex24, Bitbank, BL3P, Livecoin, WEX, Coinbe, CoinBene, BX Thailand, Upbit, xBTCe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, Trade By Trade, Covesting, FCoin, Gatecoin, Kucoin, IDCM, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, LBank, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Bitinka, CoinEx, Gate.io, BTCC, GOPAX, DragonEX, BitBay, Cryptopia, BtcTurk, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, RightBTC, Coinbase Pro, Bitmaszyna, CoinExchange, Nanex, DigiFinex, Coinroom, BTC Trade UA, Buda, Kraken, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Koinex, Bleutrade, QuadrigaCX, BitForex, CPDAX, Stellarport and Poloniex. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

