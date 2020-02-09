Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0374

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $100,872.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,697,773 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

