LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Market Cap Reaches $4,164.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $4,164.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,931.54 or 2.06764881 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000364 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 177.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

