Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $439.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $441.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

