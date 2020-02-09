LockTrip Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $19,939.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Gatecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

