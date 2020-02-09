Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.29 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and approximately $57,224.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,062.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.02245422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.05 or 0.04433228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00757666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00845044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00114231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009547 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00692097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,778,532 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

