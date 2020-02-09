Loopring Price Tops $0.0380 on Major Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, IDAX, HitBTC and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $37.64 million and $2.78 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,193,636 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX, Binance, CoinExchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, AirSwap, Bittrex, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bitbns, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Upbit, YoBit and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

