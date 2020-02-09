LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

