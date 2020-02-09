LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

LTC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in LTC Properties by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,175,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in LTC Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

