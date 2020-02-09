LTO Network Market Cap Hits $16.22 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded up 63% against the US dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. LTO Network has a total market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.03438368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network's total supply is 453,398,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,614,539 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars.

