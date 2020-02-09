LUNA (LUNA) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, GOPAX, Bittrex, GDAC, KuCoin, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

