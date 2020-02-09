Lunyr Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $7.75 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00011831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Liqui, Gate.io, BigONE, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.