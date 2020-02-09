LUXCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,006.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $848,712.00 and $16,006.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

