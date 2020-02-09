Lympo Hits Market Cap of $3.41 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Allbit and HADAX. Lympo has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $44,822.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, HADAX, Allbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.