M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,813.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

